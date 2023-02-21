Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $455.29 Million Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 938,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 38,868 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $455,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,332,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 701.3% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 543,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $254,347,000 after purchasing an additional 475,584 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter valued at $151,766,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 36.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 911,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $396,550,000 after acquiring an additional 245,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,155,000. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $7,525,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,028 shares in the company, valued at $21,086,288.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $7,525,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,028 shares in the company, valued at $21,086,288.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total transaction of $316,045.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,623.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,635 shares of company stock valued at $11,565,286 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Humana Stock Up 0.9 %

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Humana from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Humana from $635.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Humana from $630.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Humana from $560.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.94.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $510.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $499.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $507.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $408.20 and a 52-week high of $571.30.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $22.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.45 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.04 EPS for the current year.

Humana Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental plans such as Medicare, and State-based contracts.

