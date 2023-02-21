Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 38,534 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,987,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38,534 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.27% of Verisk Analytics worth $338,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VRSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $173.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.36.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $731,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $177.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.82. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.05 and a 52-week high of $222.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

