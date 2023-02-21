NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,837 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,909 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,842,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $14,835,689,000 after buying an additional 1,743,632 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,629,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813,087 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,243,948 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,765,602,000 after purchasing an additional 764,184 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,612,261 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,215,073,000 after purchasing an additional 467,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 14.4% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,773,274 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,550,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,098 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $246.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, DZ Bank cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

NVIDIA Stock Performance

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $4,824,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,403,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $4,824,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,403,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 262,060 shares of company stock worth $43,817,257 in the last quarter. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $3.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $210.46. 10,097,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,189,332. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $289.46.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.