NZS Capital LLC Acquires 39,511 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

NZS Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 193,449 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,511 shares during the period. CoStar Group makes up 1.2% of NZS Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. NZS Capital LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $13,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in CoStar Group by 343.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,913,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,140 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,893,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in CoStar Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,166,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,218,260,000 after buying an additional 1,424,212 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in CoStar Group by 51.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,477,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,626,000 after buying an additional 1,178,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in CoStar Group by 18.5% in the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 6,874,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,295,000 after buying an additional 1,071,678 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSGP. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up from $67.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

NASDAQ CSGP traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.99. The stock had a trading volume of 320,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,110. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.92 and a 200 day moving average of $76.50. The stock has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.86. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $85.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a current ratio of 15.36.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

