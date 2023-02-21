NZS Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

NZS Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) by 58.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 746,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276,299 shares during the quarter. NZS Capital LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Farfetch worth $5,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Farfetch by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 46,398,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,666,000 after acquiring an additional 11,570,054 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 42.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,277,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,376,075 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Farfetch by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 14,652,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,164,000 after buying an additional 1,782,800 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Farfetch by 27.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,352,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,804,000 after buying an additional 1,773,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tremblant Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 24.7% during the third quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 7,952,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,173 shares during the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FTCH. Cowen reduced their price objective on Farfetch from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Farfetch from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Farfetch from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of Farfetch from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.06.

FTCH stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.96. 3,864,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,469,218. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.42. Farfetch Ltd has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $21.07.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

