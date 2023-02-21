NZS Capital LLC Has $15.03 Million Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

NZS Capital LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre makes up 1.4% of NZS Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. NZS Capital LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $15,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 6.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 25.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded up $5.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,106.60. The stock had a trading volume of 115,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,857. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $600.68 and a 12 month high of $1,275.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $55.65 billion, a PE ratio of 205.00 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,016.20 and its 200 day moving average is $946.75.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,130.00 to $1,245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,450.00 to $1,685.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,320.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

