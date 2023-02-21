NZS Capital LLC Purchases 30,715 Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

NZS Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 635,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 30,715 shares during the quarter. NZS Capital LLC’s holdings in Constellium were worth $6,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellium during the second quarter worth $145,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 111.4% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 17,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 2.8% in the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 95,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 23.8% in the third quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 59,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 11,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in Constellium by 11.4% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 72,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSTM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Constellium from $12.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Constellium from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of Constellium stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $14.11. The stock had a trading volume of 129,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,437. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Constellium SE has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $20.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.65.

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

