NZS Capital LLC Purchases 48,690 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

NZS Capital LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 292,204 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,690 shares during the quarter. Cadence Design Systems makes up 4.4% of NZS Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. NZS Capital LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $47,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 252.9% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 3,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.88, for a total value of $788,126.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,426,535.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $46,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 92,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,035,618.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 3,943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.88, for a total transaction of $788,126.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,426,535.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,293 shares of company stock worth $22,201,397. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded down $2.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $192.33. 290,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,516,644. The company has a market cap of $52.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.93, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.12. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.32 and a 1 year high of $202.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $174.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $899.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.23 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CDNS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.31.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

