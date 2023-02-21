NZS Capital LLC Sells 828 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

NZS Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 828 shares during the quarter. NZS Capital LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $10,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMG has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,850.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,725.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Argus lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,986.00 to $2,084.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,871.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE:CMG traded down $40.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,576.99. The company had a trading volume of 66,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,337. The firm has a market cap of $43.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,527.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,554.35. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,196.28 and a twelve month high of $1,754.56.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by ($0.59). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 41.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total value of $931,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,412,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total transaction of $9,281,477.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,448,306.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total transaction of $931,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,412,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,413 shares of company stock valued at $13,794,368. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

