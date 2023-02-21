Ocwen Financial (OCN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter.

Ocwen Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Ocwen Financial stock opened at $35.81 on Tuesday. Ocwen Financial has a 1-year low of $17.76 and a 1-year high of $37.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.11, a current ratio of 18.74 and a quick ratio of 18.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.80 million, a PE ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.99.

Get Ocwen Financial alerts:

Institutional Trading of Ocwen Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ocwen Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $2,268,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 24.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 289,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,747,000 after purchasing an additional 57,211 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Ocwen Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $711,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Ocwen Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $458,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Ocwen Financial by 174.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the period. 60.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Ocwen Financial

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ocwen Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ocwen Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

(Get Rating)

Ocwen Financial Corp. is a financial services holding company, which engages in the servicing and origination of mortgage loans through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Servicing, Lending, and Corporate Items and Other. The Servicing segment engages in the residential servicing business, which offers residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ocwen Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocwen Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.