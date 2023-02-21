Ocwen Financial (OCN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter.
Ocwen Financial Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of Ocwen Financial stock opened at $35.81 on Tuesday. Ocwen Financial has a 1-year low of $17.76 and a 1-year high of $37.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.11, a current ratio of 18.74 and a quick ratio of 18.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.80 million, a PE ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.99.
Institutional Trading of Ocwen Financial
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ocwen Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $2,268,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 24.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 289,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,747,000 after purchasing an additional 57,211 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Ocwen Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $711,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Ocwen Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $458,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Ocwen Financial by 174.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the period. 60.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Ocwen Financial
Ocwen Financial Corp. is a financial services holding company, which engages in the servicing and origination of mortgage loans through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Servicing, Lending, and Corporate Items and Other. The Servicing segment engages in the residential servicing business, which offers residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services.
Featured Stories
