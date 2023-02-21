OLD Mission Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,123 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $3,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKLN. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 27,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,449,000 after acquiring an additional 40,338 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 647.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 646,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,078,000 after purchasing an additional 560,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $21.08 on Tuesday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $20.06 and a 1 year high of $21.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.87.

