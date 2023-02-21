OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys Shares of 39,789 iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 39,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,005,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 7,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 5,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TIP stock opened at $107.21 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.63 and a 12 month high of $129.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.92 and a 200-day moving average of $108.67.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

