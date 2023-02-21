OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $3.38 Million in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 134,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,378,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 48.5% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 124,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 40,669 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 26.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF during the second quarter valued at $700,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 264,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after purchasing an additional 17,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 184,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 11,023 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDN opened at $25.06 on Tuesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $24.95 and a 1 year high of $25.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.03.

