OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $5.67 Million in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,666,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in argenx by 526.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 27,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,798,000 after acquiring an additional 23,322 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC bought a new position in argenx in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in argenx by 16.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in argenx by 12.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in argenx by 31.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 57.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $371.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $380.56 and a 200-day moving average of $375.89. argenx SE has a one year low of $256.44 and a one year high of $407.93.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARGX. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of argenx from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of argenx in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of argenx from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of argenx from $428.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of argenx from $401.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.23.

argenx SE operates as a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. It operates from the Netherlands, Belgium, the United States of America, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. The firm partnering with academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines.

