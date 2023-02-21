OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases 96,764 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES)

OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Get Rating) by 1,351.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 103,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,764 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF were worth $3,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 41.9% during the third quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $163,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $214,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 85.5% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 6,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

AVES stock opened at $43.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.48. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 52-week low of $36.71 and a 52-week high of $51.52.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.