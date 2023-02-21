OLD Mission Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,664 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,789 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $3,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relx in the 2nd quarter worth about $23,448,000. Martin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Relx by 9,679.6% in the 2nd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 848,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,934,000 after buying an additional 839,708 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relx during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,781,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,378,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,858,000 after purchasing an additional 370,016 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,201,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,298,000 after purchasing an additional 359,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on RELX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,730 ($32.88) to GBX 2,810 ($33.84) in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 3,020 ($36.37) to GBX 2,950 ($35.53) in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,800 ($33.72) to GBX 2,860 ($34.44) in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered shares of Relx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

RELX opened at $30.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Relx Plc has a 52-week low of $23.39 and a 52-week high of $32.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.42.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.466 per share. This is a boost from Relx’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

