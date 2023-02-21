OLD Mission Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

OLD Mission Capital LLC decreased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 583,846 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 350,173 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $3,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SMFG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,482,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,493 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,029,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,614,000 after purchasing an additional 69,960 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,473,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,393,000 after buying an additional 11,265 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4,169.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,154,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,051,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 8,028.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,035,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,809,000 after buying an additional 3,985,810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMFG opened at $8.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.85. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $9.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $60.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.69.

Separately, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

