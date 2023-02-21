OLD Mission Capital LLC Sells 98,993 Shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 194,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,993 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.63% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF worth $3,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $21,820,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $22,789,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 3,455.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 946,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,712,000 after purchasing an additional 920,035 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $14,175,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 139.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,296,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,266,000 after acquiring an additional 755,793 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Stock Performance

CGXU stock opened at $22.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.02. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $18.28 and a 52 week high of $25.37.

