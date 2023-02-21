OLD Mission Capital LLC Trims Position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

OLD Mission Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 114,187 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.32% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF worth $4,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,125,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,607,000 after buying an additional 1,340,486 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,191,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,493,000 after purchasing an additional 104,317 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,832,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,887,000 after purchasing an additional 518,128 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,735,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,838,000 after purchasing an additional 588,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 204.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,222,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,983,000 after buying an additional 821,329 shares during the period. 60.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Australia ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA EWA opened at $23.61 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 12 month low of $19.19 and a 12 month high of $27.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.34.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.