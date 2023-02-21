One Capital Management LLC Acquires 10,769 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 209,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,769 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $16,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 46.6% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $505,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWP stock traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.08. The company had a trading volume of 177,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,320. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $103.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.35.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

