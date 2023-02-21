One Capital Management LLC Buys 2,856 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $7,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 167.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Synergy Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $237,000.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GBIL remained flat at $99.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 105,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 887,955. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12 month low of $99.56 and a 12 month high of $100.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.81 and a 200-day moving average of $99.78.

