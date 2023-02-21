One Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,072,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,576 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 6.0% of One Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $102,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 33,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co raised its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,571,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,443,000 after buying an additional 12,877 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 31,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $283,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 130,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

IGSB traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 654,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,887,923. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.95. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $52.93.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a $0.114 dividend. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st.

