One Capital Management LLC Has $5.71 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $5,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 330.0% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27.7% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWO traded down $5.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $233.38. 65,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,042. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $192.88 and a one year high of $265.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $226.20 and a 200 day moving average of $224.82.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

