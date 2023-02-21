One Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 306,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 89,042 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 1.9% of One Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. One Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $31,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 116,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,964,000 after purchasing an additional 12,208 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 274,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares during the period. Finally, Liquid Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Liquid Strategies LLC now owns 139,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.45. 1,092,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,396,239. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.41. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.35 and a twelve month high of $113.06.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.