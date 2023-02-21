One Capital Management LLC Makes New $14.93 Million Investment in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

One Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 155,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $14,934,000. One Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,018,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,968,548,000 after buying an additional 13,811,962 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,667,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,311,899,000 after purchasing an additional 486,882 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 159.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,818,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $390,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348,243 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,006,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $307,611,000 after buying an additional 48,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% during the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 2,759,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,323,000 after buying an additional 487,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,444,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,694,925. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.91 and its 200 day moving average is $97.83. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $92.48 and a 12-month high of $113.49.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.212 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.