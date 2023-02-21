One Capital Management LLC Sells 30,167 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

One Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 250,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,167 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $11,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,281,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,089,000 after acquiring an additional 169,318 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department grew its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 850,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,182,000 after acquiring an additional 15,496 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 642,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,387,000 after acquiring an additional 44,430 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 393,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,136,000 after acquiring an additional 36,838 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 289,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,680,000 after buying an additional 21,341 shares during the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHM traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $46.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,304. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.88. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.97 and a 12-month high of $48.21.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.