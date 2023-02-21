Onfolio Holdings, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:ONFO)

Onfolio’s (NASDAQ:ONFO – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, February 22nd. Onfolio had issued 2,753,750 shares in its public offering on August 26th. The total size of the offering was $13,768,750 based on an initial share price of $5.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on Onfolio in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.
Onfolio Price Performance
Onfolio stock opened at $1.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.78. Onfolio has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $3.66.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Onfolio
About Onfolio
Onfolio Holdings, Inc acquires and develops internet businesses. It provides website management, advertising, and content placement services on its websites; and product sales on various sites. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Onfolio (ONFO)
- Is Alibaba the Jet fuel Launching China into New Frontiers?
- Applied Materials Is In The Semiconductor Sweet Spot
- Can Coinbase Shake Off Regulatory Risk After Kraken’s Shakedown?
- Tripadvisor Stock Gap and Crap. Here’s Why.
- Could Copper be the Shiny Object That Lifts Barrick Gold?
Receive News & Ratings for Onfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.