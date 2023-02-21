Onfolio Holdings, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:ONFO)

Onfolio’s (NASDAQ:ONFO – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, February 22nd. Onfolio had issued 2,753,750 shares in its public offering on August 26th. The total size of the offering was $13,768,750 based on an initial share price of $5.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on Onfolio in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Onfolio Price Performance

Onfolio stock opened at $1.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.78. Onfolio has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $3.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Onfolio

About Onfolio

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Onfolio stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onfolio Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ONFO Get Rating ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned 0.49% of Onfolio at the end of the most recent quarter.

(Get Rating)

Onfolio Holdings, Inc acquires and develops internet businesses. It provides website management, advertising, and content placement services on its websites; and product sales on various sites. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Read More

