Ontology (ONT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $68.47 Million

Ontology (ONT) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Ontology has a market cap of $238.16 million and $68.47 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded up 23.4% against the US dollar. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001121 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,646.53 or 0.06785320 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00086875 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00028684 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00056666 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00010492 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00028069 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001137 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ontology is ont.io.

Buying and Selling Ontology

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

