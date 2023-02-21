Ontology (ONT) Price Hits $0.28 on Exchanges

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001127 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ontology has traded up 26% against the US dollar. Ontology has a total market cap of $240.92 million and $91.33 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,667.99 or 0.06831179 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00083426 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00028766 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00056947 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00010386 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00028239 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001142 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ontology is ont.io.

Buying and Selling Ontology

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

