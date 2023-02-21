Optiver Holding B.V. Buys New Stake in Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO)

Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 122,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Natura &Co during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Natura &Co during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Natura &Co by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Natura &Co by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Natura &Co by 346.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.07% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Natura &Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.
Natura &Co Stock Performance
About Natura &Co
Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.
Further Reading
