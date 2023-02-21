Optiver Holding B.V. Buys New Stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 675,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $20,785,000. Optiver Holding B.V. owned about 1.58% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FEZ. Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $77,000.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FEZ traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.33. The stock had a trading volume of 215,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,135,804. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.52. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $30.13 and a 1 year high of $44.50.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Company Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

