Optiver Holding B.V. Decreases Stake in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Optiver Holding B.V. reduced its holdings in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 225,501 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V.’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $4,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TS. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Tenaris by 3.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 50.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 1.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Tenaris by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tenaris by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. 12.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenaris stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.63. 339,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,190,731. The stock has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.44. Tenaris S.A. has a 52-week low of $22.24 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.45 and its 200 day moving average is $31.20.

TS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tenaris from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Tenaris from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Tenaris from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Tenaris from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenaris presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.42.

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. It operates through the Tubes and Other segments. The Tubes segment consists of the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

