Optiver Holding B.V. Has $65,000 Position in Genfit S.A. (NASDAQ:GNFT)

Optiver Holding B.V. lowered its position in Genfit S.A. (NASDAQ:GNFT – Get Rating) by 53.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,524 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V.’s holdings in Genfit were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Genfit in the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. 4.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genfit Stock Down 4.9 %

NASDAQ:GNFT traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.27. The stock had a trading volume of 6,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,358. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.19 and its 200 day moving average is $4.11. Genfit S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $5.05. The company has a current ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

About Genfit

Genfit SA is a biopharmaceutical company involved in drug discovery and development for the early diagnosis, prevention and treatment of cardiometabolic diseases. The company focuses on the discovery and development of drug candidates in areas of high unmet medical needs corresponding to a lack of suitable treatments.

