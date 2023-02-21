Optiver Holding B.V. Invests $882,000 in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,238 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,670 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Autoliv by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in Autoliv by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 17,541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Autoliv by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,483 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Autoliv by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. 46.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Autoliv from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Autoliv from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Autoliv from $94.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Autoliv in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Autoliv has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Shares of NYSE ALV traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $92.05. The stock had a trading volume of 201,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,174. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.38. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.74 and a 52 week high of $98.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.02.

In related news, insider Colin Naughton sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total value of $38,165.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,993.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Autoliv news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total transaction of $47,994.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,335.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Colin Naughton sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total value of $38,165.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,993.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the airbag and seatbelt products and components segment. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels.

