Optiver Holding B.V. Makes New $235,000 Investment in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR)

Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 41,619 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSBR. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BSBR traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.74. 76,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,532,601. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Banco Santander has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $7.97.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0881 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. This is a boost from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous — dividend of $0.04. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s payout ratio is 65.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $6.70 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $5.00.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

