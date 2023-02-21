Optiver Holding B.V. Takes $155,000 Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 57.5% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 11.4% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 146.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 724,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,369,000 after buying an additional 430,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at $9,248,000. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CNI shares. Desjardins decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$179.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. CIBC decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$181.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$159.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.35.

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 0.6 %

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.01. The stock had a trading volume of 330,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,286. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.01. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.79 and a 1-year high of $137.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.5906 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.83%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

