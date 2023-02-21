Orchid 24-Hour Volume Tops $30.27 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One Orchid token can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000434 BTC on exchanges. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $73.74 million and approximately $30.27 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00009607 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00044252 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00029169 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00020524 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 44.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000170 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.74 or 0.00214176 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24,619.83 or 0.99974999 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.10910771 USD and is up 6.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $24,630,599.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

