Origin Enterprises (LON:OGN) Shares Up 2.4%

Origin Enterprises plc (LON:OGN – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 4.40 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.35 ($0.05). 504 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 58,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.25 ($0.05).

Origin Enterprises Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.87 million, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4.29 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3.94.

Origin Enterprises Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 12th were issued a €0.13 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is an increase from Origin Enterprises’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. Origin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,539.68%.

Origin Enterprises Company Profile

Origin Enterprises plc provides agronomy services company in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Brazil, Poland, Romania, Ukraine, and Latin America. It develops products and services to improve soil fertility, nutrient use efficiency, and crop productivity. The company provides integrated agronomy and on-farm services comprising agronomy advice, services, and inputs directly to arable, fruit, and vegetable growers; and seed, nutrients, crop protection products and digital tools.

