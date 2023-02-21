Orvana Minerals (TSE:ORV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.16

Orvana Minerals Corp. (TSE:ORV – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 37380 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Orvana Minerals Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$23.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.22.

Orvana Minerals (TSE:ORV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 19th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$36.16 million for the quarter. Orvana Minerals had a negative return on equity of 22.36% and a negative net margin of 15.41%.

About Orvana Minerals

Orvana Minerals Corp., a mining and exploration company, engages in the evaluation, development, and mining of gold, copper, silver, and other precious and base metal deposits. It owns and operates El Valle and Carlés mines that produces copper concentrate located in the Rio Narcea Gold Belt, northern Spain.

