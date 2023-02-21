Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Sold by PFS Investments Inc.

PFS Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,034 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. owned about 0.06% of Ovintiv worth $7,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 951,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,757,000 after buying an additional 210,512 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 547.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 47,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 39,990 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 228.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 65,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after buying an additional 45,835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $43.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Ovintiv Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.27 and a twelve month high of $63.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.57.

In other Ovintiv news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $33,623.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at $3,958,387.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OVV shares. Cowen raised their price objective on Ovintiv to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Ovintiv in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Ovintiv from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.74.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

