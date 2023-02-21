Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) PT Raised to $120.00

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Benchmark from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.79% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.92.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

OC traded down $2.20 on Tuesday, hitting $97.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,763. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.45. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $72.97 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total transaction of $204,446.94. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,307.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total value of $204,446.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,307.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd W. Fister sold 2,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,148,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,286 shares of company stock worth $779,163 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owens Corning

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Owens Corning by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,768,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,003,695,000 after purchasing an additional 803,551 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,301,672 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $338,154,000 after acquiring an additional 155,155 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,608,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,766,000 after acquiring an additional 234,900 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,345,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $291,106,000 after acquiring an additional 210,192 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,369,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,097,000 after purchasing an additional 76,454 shares in the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

