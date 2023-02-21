Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Shares Gap Down to $1.23

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.23, but opened at $1.18. Pagaya Technologies shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 566,836 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PGY. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Pagaya Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Pagaya Technologies from $1.25 to $1.35 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pagaya Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.97.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average of $4.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGY. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the second quarter worth $160,964,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the second quarter valued at $6,270,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the second quarter valued at $301,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the second quarter valued at $48,660,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers.

