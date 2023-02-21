Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Trading Down 7.8%

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) fell 7.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.46 and last traded at $8.48. 29,232,785 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 47,664,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.77.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.30 and its 200 day moving average is $7.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of -44.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 2.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $508.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.84 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 12.24%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 809,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $5,665,786.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,025,806. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total value of $362,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,855,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,430,286.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 809,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $5,665,786.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,025,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,099,208 shares of company stock worth $8,191,917 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Palantir Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 18.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $1,475,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 226,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 62,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 71.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,832,000 after acquiring an additional 482,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

