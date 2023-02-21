Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.90-$0.94 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70 billion-$1.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.74 billion. Palo Alto Networks also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.97-$4.03 EPS.

PANW stock traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.89. 8,721,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,364,509. The company has a market cap of $50.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -343.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.76 and its 200 day moving average is $160.00. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $213.63.

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $227.30.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total value of $2,125,027.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 619,266 shares in the company, valued at $84,145,864.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total value of $2,125,027.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 619,266 shares in the company, valued at $84,145,864.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.41, for a total value of $344,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,916,245.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 245,264 shares of company stock worth $39,471,885 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 78,745 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $10,988,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

