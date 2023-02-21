Pax Dollar Price Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $878.59 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001069 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000604 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002287 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000038 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00013668 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000168 BTC.
About Pax Dollar
USDP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 878,084,065 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Pax Dollar
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.