PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by NZS Capital LLC

NZS Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,258 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,634 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for approximately 1.8% of NZS Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. NZS Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $19,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in PayPal by 28,420.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,686,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $536,811,000 after purchasing an additional 7,659,350 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 674.9% in the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 7,058,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $492,959,000 after buying an additional 6,147,478 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 122.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after buying an additional 3,424,122 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal in the second quarter valued at about $170,453,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the third quarter valued at about $174,961,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,989,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,254,626. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $66.39 and a one year high of $122.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on PayPal to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays raised their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.42.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.