PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Trading 2.6% Higher

Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) traded up 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.14 and last traded at $42.94. 1,256,667 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 2,487,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.84.

PBF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on PBF Energy to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on PBF Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on PBF Energy from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.69.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.32 and a 200-day moving average of $39.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.95.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 72.79% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is 3.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBF. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 5,747.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

