PDC Energy (PDCE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.05 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PDC Energy Stock Down 4.2 %

PDCE opened at $62.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.76 and a 200-day moving average of $66.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. PDC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $89.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 3.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.52.

PDC Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 7.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PDC Energy

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $124,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,718,614.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total value of $448,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 254,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,287,021.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $124,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,556 shares in the company, valued at $22,718,614.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,569,585. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCE. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 350.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 631 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 22.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho initiated coverage on PDC Energy in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.33.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

