Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.06-0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.06-$0.10 EPS.
Shares of PEB stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,760,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.75 and a 200-day moving average of $15.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.17, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.84. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $12.54 and a 12-month high of $26.14.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -3.85%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEB. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 176,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,551,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,613,000 after purchasing an additional 226,216 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000.
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.
