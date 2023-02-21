Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.06-$0.10 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.06-0.10 EPS.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Down 2.7 %

PEB stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,760,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,692. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.84. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $26.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.75 and its 200-day moving average is $15.95.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PEB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays cut their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $343,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 451,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,047,000 after purchasing an additional 105,185 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 366.2% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 107,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 84,676 shares during the period.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

